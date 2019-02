Yelm’s Phoenix Dubose, Derrick Platt repeat as Mat Classic champions

February 17, 2019 05:03 AM

Yelm High School seniors Phoenix Dubose (115 pounds in girls) and Derrick Platt (195 in 3A) each won their second career state wrestling titles at Mat Classic XXXI on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at the Tacoma Dome.