DO NOT PUBLISH - Alaska ferry system may cuts some of its run to Bellingham

Bonney Lake High School sophomore Yusief Lillie topped Mount Spokane’s Jarret Sharp, 16-5, in the Class 3A 113-pound finals on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Mat Classic XXXI in the Tacoma Dome. He is a two-time state champion.
Yelm High School seniors Phoenix Dubose (115 pounds in girls) and Derrick Platt (195 in 3A) each won their second career state wrestling titles at Mat Classic XXXI on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at the Tacoma Dome.
In his championship showdown with Sunnyside’s Andrew Macias, Yacapin scored the decisive takedown with 55 seconds to go to win arguably the toughest bracket in the tournament — all on a bum right knee.
Olympia High School freshman Tony Ponomarev finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley and fifth in the 100 freestyle at the Class 4A state swimming and diving championships Saturday at the King County Aquatics Center.
For the second consecutive season, the 4A NPSL champion Chargers got to lift the bidistrict trophy following a double-digit win over 4A SPSL champion Bellarmine Prep, upending the Lions late for a 75-64 win.