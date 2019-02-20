Washington defeats Utah 62-45

University of Washington forward Nahziah Carter (11) throws down an alley-oop dunk in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) and Utah’s Charles Jones react after a Utah turnover in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington forward Dominic Green (22) reacts after making a three-point-shot in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) dunks the ball in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington forward Dominic Green (22) steals the ball from Utah’s Brandon Morley in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) puts up a shot in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins argues with a ref in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
The Dawg Pack holds up their hands as University of Washington forward Dominic Green (22) shoots a three-point-shot in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington forward Nahziah Carter (11) puts up a shot in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington forward Nahziah Carter (11) puts ups shot in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15) shoots in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington forward Dominic Green (22) blocks a shot by Utah’s Riley Battin (21) in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) scores on a break-away layup in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) puts up a shot in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington forward Nahziah Carter (11) puts ups shot in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) claps in celebration after the game. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Joshua Bessex