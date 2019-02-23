Huskies defeat Colorado 64-55

University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) hangs on the rim after a breakaway dunk in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) reacts after forcing a turnover in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) loses the ball in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins coaches the players during a break in the action. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) puts up shot in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington forward Sam Timmins (33) pulls down a rebound in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15) gets a steal in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) folds Colorado’s Evan Battey (21) in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington forward Sam Timmins (33) looks to pass in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard Jamal Bey (0) and University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) try to steal the ball from Colorado’s McKinley Wright in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Colorado players McKinley Wright (25) and Tyler Bey (1) get tangled up going for a rebound in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Colorado’s Tyler Bey (1) dunks in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
The Dawg Pack yells out to Colorado players during the game. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) tries to keep a stolen pass inbounds in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) drives along the baseline looking to pass in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) steals the ball in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington forward Sam Timmins (33) and University of Washington guard Jamal Bey (0) go up to try and block a shot by Colorado’s. Lucas Siewert in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15) attempts to grab a rebound in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard Elijah Hardy (10) goes up for a dunk during warmups. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) hangs on the rims he dunks in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) puts up a shot under heavy defensive pressure from Colorado’s Eli Parquet (24) and Evan Battey (21) in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) shakes off Colorado’s McKinley Wright (25) and dunks in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) puts up shot in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) puts up a shot past Colorado’s Tyler Bey (1) in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) draws a foul against Colorado’s Tyler Bey in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) hangs on the rim as the basketball gets hyped up before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington forward Nahziah Carter (11) stretches to grab a pass in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) drives to the hoop in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) tips in a shot by University of Washington forward Sam Timmins (33) in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) warms up before the game. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex