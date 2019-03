Kentridge’s JaQuaya Miller recaps 4A third-place win over Bellarmine Prep

By

March 02, 2019 06:26 PM

No. 2 Kentridge High School topped No. 6 Bellarmine Prep, 70-60, for a third-place finish in Class 4A on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Tacoma Dome.