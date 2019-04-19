Latest News
South Tacoma apartment fire displaces 20 people
A fire damaged four units in a South Tacoma apartment complex and displaced approximately 20 people Friday afternoon.
One minor injury was reported from the fire at the complex in the 5100 block of South 58th Street, according to Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke.
Smoke and flames were erupting from the three story building when Tacoma Fire department crews arrived about 2 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Meinecke said. It spread from one apartment vertically and laterally to nearby units.
