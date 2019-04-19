South Tacoma apartment fire displaces 20 people

Fire damages South Tacoma apartment building The Tacoma Fire Department has responded to an apartment fire in the 5100 block of S. 58th St. Four units appear to be seriously damaged and approximately 20 residents have been displaced. One person suffered a minor injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Fire Department has responded to an apartment fire in the 5100 block of S. 58th St. Four units appear to be seriously damaged and approximately 20 residents have been displaced. One person suffered a minor injury.

A fire damaged four units in a South Tacoma apartment complex and displaced approximately 20 people Friday afternoon.

One minor injury was reported from the fire at the complex in the 5100 block of South 58th Street, according to Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke.

Smoke and flames were erupting from the three story building when Tacoma Fire department crews arrived about 2 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Meinecke said. It spread from one apartment vertically and laterally to nearby units.