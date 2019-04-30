Flip leaves plane and pilot upside down at Auburn Airport

Valley Regional Fire

A plane flipped at Auburn Municipal Airport Tuesday evening, briefly closing the airport and heavily damaging the aircraft.

The single propeller Fairchild 24 flipped while taxing on the runway at 6:37 p.m., Valley Regional Fire reported.

There were no injures. The pilot was the only person on board.





The single landing strip airport was closed while the plane was righted and a small fuel spill was cleaned up, Valley Regional Fire reported.

The Fairchild 24 was first produced in the 1930s and ceased production in the 1940s.