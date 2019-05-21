Seager begins rehab stint in Tacoma, Rainiers beat Fresno 12-3

Kyle Seager smiles after reaching base. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Players walk back to the dugout as the sun sets over Cheney Stadium. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Sam Tuivailala pitches during the game. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Rainiers’ R.J. Alaniz pitches during the game. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Casey Catherwood plays “This or That” with a lucky member of the audience during the game. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Fresno’s Wilmer Difo watches during the game. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Jose Lobaton celebrates hitting a home run. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Braden Bishop makes a catch in center field. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Fresno’s Austin Voth pitches during the game. Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Fresno’s Austin Voth watches from the dugout during the game. Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Fresno Grizzlies players get ready for their at bats as the sun sets over Cheney Stadium. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Players head to the dugout between innings. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Rhubarb works to get the crowd pumped during the game. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Gerson Bautista pitches during the game. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Ian Miller celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kyle Seager high-fives teammates after scoring in the third inning. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Ian Miller dives into third base as he steals third, and later scores on an bad throw. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kyle Seager takes a moment in the dugout before the ame. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Young fans show off their Kyle Seager autographed baseballs before the game. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kyle Seager signs autographs before the game. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Ichiro Suzuki, center, chats with players in the outfield before the game. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kyle Seager waves to fans from the dugout before the game. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kyke Seager warms up before the game. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Ichiro Suzuki smiles as he warms up with players before the game. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Ichiro Suzuki throws from center field during warmups before the game. The Tacoma Rainiers played the Fresno Grizzlies in a Minor League baseball game at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com