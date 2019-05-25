Photos: Final day of WIAA State Track and Field Championships

Tahoma’s Aliya Wilson raises the baton as she crosses the finish line to give the Tahoma 4x100 meter relay team a win during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Lakes’ Dorien Simon crosses the finish line as Lakes 4x100 meter relay team wins during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Lakes Dorian Simon wins the 100 meter dash during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Eastside Catholic’s Kate Jendrezak reacts after winning the 400 meter dash during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Kentwood’s Emma Pollack lays on the track after running in the 400 meter race during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Lynden runners compete in the 4x100 meter relay during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Lincoln’s Mykel Campbell competes in the high jump during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Cheney’s Camden Verstrate reacts as he crosses the finish line during the 100 meter dash at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Lynden’s Amanda Mata gets ready before running in the 400 meter dash during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Tahoma’s Calvin Brindle hits the sand during the long jump during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Runners in the 100 meter dash cross the finish line during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Tahoma’s Aliya Wilson, left, crosses the finish line to win the 100 meter dash during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Rogers’ Imari Hurte competes in the long jump during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Inglemoor’s Kincaid Schmitt hits the sand as he lands during the long jump during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Eastside Catholic’s Kate Jendrezak gets ready before running in the 400 meter dash during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Sedro-Woolley’s Payton Simpson competes in the triple jump during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Lincoln’s Javon Gray competes in the high jump during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Kentlake’s Justice Etafo competes in the long jump during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Eastside Catholic’s Sam Adams competes in the 4x100 meter relay during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Central Valley’s Jackson Atwood competes in the 800 meter wheelchair race during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Runner compete in the 4x200 meter relay during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Runner compete in the 4x200 meter relay during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
North Kitsap’s Raelee Moore reacts after North Kitsap won the 4x200 meter relay during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Lake Stevens’ Matthew Zehrung hugs his teammate after they won the 4x100 meter race during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Bremerton’s Tyishea McWhorter reacts after she crosses the finish line as Bremerton wins the 4x100 meter relay. during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Sammamish’s Antoinette Stubbfield watches the scoreboard for her time after the 100 meter dash during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Washougal’s Katie Stevens clears the bar during the pole vault during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Curtis’ Marlon Jones wins the 100 meter dash during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Glacier Peak’s Brooke Wallace lays on the track after completing the 800 meter race during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Gig Harbor’s Bradley Peloquin races in the 3200 meter run during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Bonney Lake’s Cayan Dibble runs in the 800 meter race during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Tahoma’s Brian Martinez competes in the 800 meter race during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Camas’ Daniel Maton looks back as he wins the 800 meter race during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Kentwod’s Emma Pollak crosses the finish line during the 4x200 meter relay during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
North Kitsap’s Alyssa Cullen reacts after crossing the finish line as North Kitsap won the 4x200 meter relay during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Peninsula’s Linsey Lovrovich finishes the 400 meter dash during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Tumwater’s Brian Le crosses the finish line as he wins the 400 meter dash during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
W.F. West’s Megan Flexhaug clears the bar during the pole vault during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Lakes Dorien Simon, Gig Harbor’s Jurrian Hering and Ballard’s Owen Coutts cross the finish line during the 100 meter dash during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Simon won the race.
Tahoma’s Alaina Brady competes in the 300 meter hurdles event during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Cheney’s Sophia Van Wormer clears the bar as she competes in the pole vault during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
