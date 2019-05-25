Puyallup captures 4A soccer title before hometown crowd

Puyallup midfielder Logan Oyama leads his jubilant teammates toward the home crowd after the Vikings defeated Mount Si, 2-1, to capture the class 4A boys state championship soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Puyallup. Oyama won the game on a free kick in the 79th minute. Sitting on the turf is Mount Si’s Paul Talens.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Puyallup midfielder Logan Oyama leads his jubilant teammates toward the home crowd after the Vikings defeated Mount Si, 2-1, to capture the class 4A boys state championship soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Puyallup. Oyama won the game on a free kick in the 79th minute.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
The Vikings roar as they start moving the state championship trophy toward their hometown fans on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Puyallup’s Craig Johnson, Brandon Limes and Josh Martin whoop as they hoist the 4A state championship trophy on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Puyallup fans go nuts after the Vikings went ahead, 2-1, late in the class 4A state championship boys soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Puyallup keeper Brandon Limes goes airborne to stop a shot by Mount Si during the class 4A state championship boys soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Mount Si’s Reed Paradissis, right, and Drew Harris console each other after the Wildcats lost, 2-1, to Puyallup in the class 4A state championship soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
The Vikings rush toward their fans at their home stadium after capturing the class 4A state championship boys soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Puyallup’s Spencer Williams keeps his balance after getting past Mount Si’s Sebastian Bednik during the class 4A state championship boys soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
The Wildcats’ Will Niemela and Puyallup’s Logan Oyama collide during the class 4A state championship boys soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Mounti Si’s Sullivan Smith celebrates scoring a goal to put the Wildcats ahead of Puyallup, 1-0, during the first half of the class 4A state championship boys soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup. To his left is Jared Davies.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
The Vikings trike a pose after winning the class 4A state championship boys soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Puyallup midfielder Logan Oyama and Henry Clark, left, react after Oyama netted a free kick to put the Vikings ahead late in the class 4A boys state championship soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Puyallup keeper Brandon Limes stops a point-blank shot by Mount Si during the class 4A state championship boys soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
After the ball got by the keeper, Puyallup’s Drew Gendreau had a open net to score the Vikings’ first goal during the class 4A state championship boys soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
After the ball got by the keeper, Puyallup’s Drew Gendreau had a open net to score the Vikings’ first goal during the class 4A state championship boys soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Lakeside’s Joe-Joe Richardson battles Bellevue’s Sebastian Scrivner, right, during the class 3A state championship boys soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Lakeside’s Joe-Joe Richardson, center, leads a team dance as the Lions celebrate their 2-0 defeat of Bellevue to capture the class 3A boys state championship Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Lakeside’s Joe-Joe Richardson, center, and Justin Blachman, left, hold the boys 3A state championship trophy after the Lions defeated Bellevue, 2-0, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup. The pair each scored a goal in the contest.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Lakeside’s Justin Blachman prepares to score the Lions’ first goal against Bellevue goalie Jackson Buck during the first half of the class 3A state championship boys soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Lakeside’s Justin Blachman scores the Lions’ first goal against Bellevue goalie Jackson Buck during the first half of the class 3A state championship boys soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Bellevue’s Jed Michael, left, battles Lakeside’s Will Vonderlage for possession during the class 3A state championship boys soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Bellevue’s Sebastian Scrivner, left, battles a Lakeside player during the class 3A state championship boys soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Lakeside’s Joe-Joe Richardson celebrates his goal, the Lionns’ second of the first half against Bellevue during the class 3A state championship boys soccer game on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup. Behind him are teammates Erich Woo and Will Vonderlage.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com