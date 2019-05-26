Charter school bus firm with ties to Pierce, Thurston counties fined $23,700 by state

A charter school bus company that has ties to Tacoma, Tenino and Rochester has been fined $23,700 for safety violations, according to the state Utilities and Transportation Commission. Rolf Boone

A charter school bus company that has ties to Tacoma, Tenino and Rochester has been fined $23,700 for safety violations, according to the state Utilities and Transportation Commission.

The UTC does not regulate school bus routes, according to a news release, but it does regulate school buses that are chartered for such things as field trips and school sporting events.

The UTC announced its fine of Ohio-based First Student last Wednesday.

First Student, which operates throughout the country, including in Washington state, was subject to a routine safety investigation in February, according to the state agency. Following that, the agency found more than 150 violations of state and federal transportation safety laws.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Among them: 99 violations of failing to require drivers to prepare driver vehicle inspection reports, and 44 violations of using a driver without a pre-employment drug test.

UTC staff notified the company about its findings and the fine in April. The UTC says First Student requested mitigation, but the commission denied it.

Although the UTC upheld its $23,700 fine, it did suspend the total amount by $10,000 if First Student meets safety requirements over the next two years.

First Student could not be reached, but the company does emphasize the importance of safety on its website.

“Safety is a core value and a way of life for all of our employees,” the website reads. “Safety has always been at the heart of everything we do. Because of our dedication to safety school bus transportation, we’re twice as safe as the industry average in collisions.”

The UTC says that First Student operates more than 500 buses that serve the following communities: Chattaroy (near Spokane), Colville, Rochester, Seattle, Tacoma, Tenino and Vashon Island.