New report reveals 56 American Indian women are missing in Washington state

Earth Feather Sovereign, left, of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, joins others in playing drums and signing in the Capitol Rotunda after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Olympia, Wash. The bill creates liaison positions within the Washington State Patrol, and requires the agency to develop best practices in hopes of reducing disproportionate rates of violence faced by Native American and indigenous women, and also the frequency with which perpetrators of the crimes avoid justice. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

A new report by the Washington State Patrol finds there are 56 missing American Indian women in the state of Washington, with 20 of those from Yakima County and 12 from King County.

The 36-page report to the Legislature was compiled by State Patrol Capt. Monica Alexander and released late last week.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that the state listed 1,802 missing persons with the National Crime Information Center in May. Of those, 56 were American Indian women, the report found.

Yakama Nation activist Emily Washines says it’s heartbreaking that nearly half of Washington state’s missing Native women cases were in Yakima County.

The new report found Native women face challenges with regard to safety, and it’s important for authorities to build relationships and establish trust.