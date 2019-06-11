Yelm woman dies in crash near Roy

A 58-year-old Yelm woman died Monday after her vehicle crossed the center line on state Route 507 and crashed into a dump truck hauling a trailer, according to the Washington State Patrol. Courtesy

Erin K. Bryan died at the scene. The 73-year-old Puyallup man driving the dump truck was injured, but was not transported to an area hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

About 11:40 a.m. Monday, troopers say Bryan was headed south on state Route 507, three miles north of Roy, when she crossed the center line at Rice Kandle Road and crashed into the dump truck. The truck was headed north at the time.

The road was blocked for more than five hours, according to the State Patrol.