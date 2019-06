Latest News Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer talks to the media after 2-1 loss to Portland June 13, 2019 03:52 AM

Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer talks to the media after Seattle's 2-1 loss to Portland in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup. The Sounders have now lost four games in a row and have not picked up a win since May 15 vs. Orlando City SC