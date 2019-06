Latest News Brian Schemetzer talks to media after the Sounders 1-0 victory over Vancouver June 30, 2019 02:15 AM

A victorious Brian Schemetzer talks to the media after the Seattle Sounders 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on June 29 in CenturyLink Field. The Sounders picked up the victory after defender Kelvin Leerdam scored in the 96th minute.