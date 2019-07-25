Latest News
Man burned in Lacey mobile home fire airlifted to Harborview
What to do if there’s a fire in your home
Up Next
One person was seriously injured in an early morning mobile home fire in Lacey.
Crews responded to the home on the 5000 block of 52nd Lane Southeast about 4:15 a.m. Thursday. A man home at the time of the fire was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with burns.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home was a total loss, according to Lacey Fire District 3 Deputy Chief Ryan Cox.
Comments