You’ve got to see these wiener dogs racing

For the third year, the Red Mile racetrack in Lexington, Kentucky hosted Wiener Dog Races between harness races Thursday night. The races benefited the Lexington Human Society.
Have You Ever Heard of Norovirus?

This short video explains what norovirus is, how it is spread, groups that are at high risk for severe disease and how you can protect yourself and loved ones from getting it.

Some STDs at record highs in the U.S.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States.