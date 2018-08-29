A dozen-plus things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Aug. 31
Chicago
7:30 p.m. Aug. 31. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com
Zac Brown Band
7 p.m. Aug. 31. Safeco Field, 1250 First Ave. South, Seattle. $35.75-$127.75 Ticketmaster
Aug. 31-Sept. 3
Bumbershoot music and arts festival
Aug. 31-Sept. 3. Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. www.bumbershoot.com
Sept. 1
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper
7:30 p.m. Sept. 1. White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road SE, Auburn. $30-$500 Ticketmaster
Foo Fighters
8 p.m. Sept. 1. Safeco Field, 1250 First Ave. South, Seattle. $45-$99 Ticketmaster
Sept. 2
Marco Antonio Solis
8 p.m. Sept. 2. White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road S.E., Auburn. $65-$175 Ticketmaster.
Sept. 6
Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience
8 p.m. Sept. 6. KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. $35.50-$95.50 Ticketmaster
Bad Bunny
8 p.m. Sept. 6. Puerto Rican singer, rapper and producer. WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S,, Seattle. $60.50-$140.50 Ticketmaster
The War On Drugs
7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Indie rock band from Philadelphia. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $43.50 stgpresents.org
Sept. 7
Jacobsen Series: Bernstein 100
Classical, jazz and Broadway music, featuring soloists Maria Sampen, violin; Dawn Padula, mezzo-soprano; Tanya Stambuk, piano; Tracy Knoop, saxophone/clarinet; and other faculty and student performers. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7. University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $20 adults; $15 seniors, military, faculty and staff. 253-879-3741 tinyurl.com/Jacobsen-Series
Greta Van Fleet
8 p.m. Sept. 7. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $33.50 stgpresents.org
Sept. 7-30
“Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs” presented by Lakewood Playhouse
Sept. 7-30. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood. 253-588-0042. lakewoodplayhouse.org
Sept. 7-Nov. 4
Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta”
4 and 8 p.m. Sept. 7-Nov. 4. Marymoor Park, 6046 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond. $39-$145. www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/seattle/shows
Sept. 8
Jamey Johnson
9 p.m. Sept. 8. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 9th Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com
Sam Smith
8 p.m. Sept. 8. KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. Ticketmaster
Sept. 9
Jazz LIVE at Marine View
The Tall and Small Big Band featuring Pete Christlieb and Linda Small. 5 p.m. Sept. 9. Marine View Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free. 253-229-9206. www.marineviewpc.org
