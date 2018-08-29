Chicago will be performing at 7 p.m. Friday (Aug. 31) at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup.
A dozen-plus things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Compiled from community submissions

August 29, 2018 02:13 PM

Aug. 31

Chicago

7:30 p.m. Aug. 31. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com

Zac Brown Band

7 p.m. Aug. 31. Safeco Field, 1250 First Ave. South, Seattle. $35.75-$127.75 Ticketmaster

Aug. 31-Sept. 3

Bumbershoot music and arts festival

Aug. 31-Sept. 3. Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. www.bumbershoot.com

Sept. 1

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper

7:30 p.m. Sept. 1. White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road SE, Auburn. $30-$500 Ticketmaster

Foo Fighters

8 p.m. Sept. 1. Safeco Field, 1250 First Ave. South, Seattle. $45-$99 Ticketmaster

Sept. 2

Marco Antonio Solis

8 p.m. Sept. 2. White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road S.E., Auburn. $65-$175 Ticketmaster.

Sept. 6

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience

8 p.m. Sept. 6. KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. $35.50-$95.50 Ticketmaster

Bad Bunny

8 p.m. Sept. 6. Puerto Rican singer, rapper and producer. WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S,, Seattle. $60.50-$140.50 Ticketmaster

The War On Drugs

7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Indie rock band from Philadelphia. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $43.50 stgpresents.org

Sept. 7

Jacobsen Series: Bernstein 100

Classical, jazz and Broadway music, featuring soloists Maria Sampen, violin; Dawn Padula, mezzo-soprano; Tanya Stambuk, piano; Tracy Knoop, saxophone/clarinet; and other faculty and student performers. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7. University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $20 adults; $15 seniors, military, faculty and staff. 253-879-3741 tinyurl.com/Jacobsen-Series

Greta Van Fleet

8 p.m. Sept. 7. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $33.50 stgpresents.org

Sept. 7-30

“Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs” presented by Lakewood Playhouse

Sept. 7-30. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood. 253-588-0042. lakewoodplayhouse.org

Sept. 7-Nov. 4

Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta”

4 and 8 p.m. Sept. 7-Nov. 4. Marymoor Park, 6046 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond. $39-$145. www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/seattle/shows

Sept. 8

Jamey Johnson

9 p.m. Sept. 8. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 9th Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com

Sam Smith

8 p.m. Sept. 8. KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. Ticketmaster

Sept. 9

Jazz LIVE at Marine View

The Tall and Small Big Band featuring Pete Christlieb and Linda Small. 5 p.m. Sept. 9. Marine View Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free. 253-229-9206. www.marineviewpc.org

