Two dozen things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Sept. 7

Jacobsen Series: Bernstein 100

Classical, jazz and Broadway music, featuring soloists Maria Sampen, violin; Dawn Padula, mezzo-soprano; Tanya Stambuk, piano; Tracy Knoop, saxophone/clarinet; and other faculty and student performers. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7. University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $20 adults; $15 seniors, military, faculty and staff. 253-879-3741 tinyurl.com/Jacobsen-Series

Greta Van Fleet

8 p.m. Sept. 7. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $33.50 stgpresents.org

Sept. 7-29

“Frankenstein”

7:30 p.m. Fridays and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. Paradise Theatre, 3114 Judson St., Gig Harbor. $10-$27. Tickets available at the door or online. www.paradisetheatre.org

Sept. 7-30

“Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs” presented by Lakewood Playhouse

Sept. 7-30. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood. 253-588-0042. lakewoodplayhouse.org

Sept. 7-Nov. 4

Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta”

4 and 8 p.m. Sept. 7-Nov. 4. Marymoor Park, 6046 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond. $39-$145. www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/seattle/shows

Sept. 8

Jamey Johnson

9 p.m. Sept. 8. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com

Sam Smith

8 p.m. Sept. 8. KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. Ticketmaster

Sept. 9

Jazz LIVE at Marine View

The Tall and Small Big Band featuring Pete Christlieb and Linda Small. 5 p.m. Sept. 9. Marine View Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free. 253-229-9206. www.marineviewpc.org

Sept. 10

Florence & The Machine

7 p.m. Sept. 10. KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. $35.50-$95.50 Ticketmaster

Sept. 11

Cafe Tacvba and The Marias

7:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Moore Theater, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. $27.50 and up.

Sept. 11-16

“Waitress” The Musical

Sept. 11-16. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $45-$110 stgpresents.org

Sept. 13

Boy George and Culture Club

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com

PROJECT Trio Chamber Concert

Classical, jazz music and chamber music ensemble from Brooklyn. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13. University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. tinyurl.com/ybvsvzso, 253-756-3700

Glass Break lecture: The Art of Tools

Joe Miller, founder of Spiral Arts, will discuss the relationship between artists and tool makers. Noon. Sept. 13. Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma. $5. www.museumofglass.org

Sept. 14

Leon Bridges

8 p.m. Sept. 14. WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle. $49.50 Ticketmaster

Sept. 14-15

Anderson Island Film Festival

Sept. 14-15. Anderson Island Historical Society Archival Storage Facility, 9302 Otso Point Road, Anderson Island. Films $7; gala $50. 808-634-4824 .brownpapertickets.com/event/3515128

Sept. 14, 16

Vashon Opera Presents “La boheme”

7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Vashon Center for the Arts, 19600 Vashon Highway SW, Vashon Island. $25-$48. 206-288-2926 vashonopera.org/home

Sept. 14-30

“The Foreigner” presented by Tacoma Little Theatre

Sept. 14-Sept. 30. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. tacomalittletheatre.com

Sept. 14-Oct. 7

“Disney Newsies” presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse

Sept. 14-Oct. 7. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Adult $31; military, student and senior $29; child (12 and younger.) $22. 253-565-6867 tmp.org

Sept. 15

Boz Scaggs

8:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $40-$100 Ticketmaster.

Diamantes de Color — An Evening of Flamenco

Seattle-based Flamenco dancer, Savannah Fuentes. 8 p.m. Sept. 15. The New Frontier Lounge, 301 E. 25th St., Tacoma. $15-$22, VIP reserved seats $34. 206-409-2161 brownpapertickets.com/event/3591299

Needtobreathe

7 p.m. Sept. 15. WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle. $37 Ticketmaster.

“Machete Squad” and “The ‘Stan”

Graphic novels release, book signing and Q&A session. 3 p.m. Sept. 15. Destiny City Comics, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma.

Sept. 16

10 String Symphony

Fiddle player Christian Sedelmyer and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Baiman. After-show party with music by Forest Beutel. 5 p.m. Sept. 16. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 901 N. J St., Tacoma. Free. 253-951-9870

