Alaska grizzly bear races driver at 30 miles per hour

A dog found wandering the streets of Houston, Texas, with a shoelace embedded so deep into his neck, his face had become extremely swollen, underwent a facial massage at Texas A&M Small Animal Clinic to help relieve the damage.
Sacramento Police visit local bars and offer voluntary Breathalyzer tests about once a month as part of a educational program to reduce drunk driving. These people got a look at their BAC on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2018.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said a routine mosquito sampling taken Aug. 14, 2018 has tested positive for West Nile virus. It’s the first time the virus has been found in mosquitoes west of the Cascades, the agency said.