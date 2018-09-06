Texas rescue dog really enjoys his special massage
A dog found wandering the streets of Houston, Texas, with a shoelace embedded so deep into his neck, his face had become extremely swollen, underwent a facial massage at Texas A&M Small Animal Clinic to help relieve the damage.
Sacramento Police visit local bars and offer voluntary Breathalyzer tests about once a month as part of a educational program to reduce drunk driving. These people got a look at their BAC on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2018.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said a routine mosquito sampling taken Aug. 14, 2018 has tested positive for West Nile virus. It’s the first time the virus has been found in mosquitoes west of the Cascades, the agency said.
From astrology memes to Instagram crystals, mysticism is taking over the internet. Is it all irrational nonsense — or is it a necessary corrective to the data-driven, hyper-logical, crypto-libertarian values that rule the internet?
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.