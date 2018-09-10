Watch this huge pod of dolphins chases baitfish in California

Monterey Bay Aquarium staff captured footage of a super pod of hundreds of dolphins chasing baitfish on Labor Day. “For the last week, there has been this group of dolphins racing up and down off of Cannery Row,” said Monterey Bay Aquarium.
