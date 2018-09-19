Thinking of drinking and driving? A half taxi, half police car drives home that there is a choice

Hoping to reduce drunk driver deaths and injuries, a half police car, half taxi cab was on display at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Lee's Summit Wednesday to remind drivers they have a choice of rides when it comes to drinking and driving.
Texas rescue dog really enjoys his special massage

Texas rescue dog really enjoys his special massage

A dog found wandering the streets of Houston, Texas, with a shoelace embedded so deep into his neck, his face had become extremely swollen, underwent a facial massage at Texas A&M Small Animal Clinic to help relieve the damage.

