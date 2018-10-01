Tiger cubs enjoy some pumpkin fun at Pittsburgh Zoo

The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium tweeted out video of its two Amur tiger cubs, Andre and Tesha, celebrating their first birthday with their first pumpkins on September 25, 2018.
