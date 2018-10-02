Finding the connections in a crazy week of politics and culture

I trudged out of the theater and peered up into the ink-colored night sky to see a bright full moon. It looked so lonely in the darkness.
I needed that light after watching Michael Moore’s latest film, “Fahrenheit 11/9.” That evening was the beginning of a week filled with cultural and political drama.
Due to scheduling issues, I experienced more cultural activities than usual in a short span of time. I saw Moore’s film, watched the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Supreme Court nomination hearings, took in the Sistine Chapel display at the Armory in Tacoma, then traveled to Seattle to see the play, “Jane Eyre,” at Book-It Repertory Theater.
Somehow it all felt connected.
In “Fahrenheit 11/9” Moore takes aim at those who stand in the way of our country functioning as a true democracy. Then he highlights the people fighting for the things average Americans hope for, a chance to live in dignity.
They are the people of Flint, Michigan, standing up for themselves when their water was poisoned. They are the NFL football players taking a knee during the national anthem to highlight America’s racial inequities. They are the teachers across the country who strike for decent wages and benefits. They are the new political candidates who advocate for peoples’ rights. They are the high school students demanding reasonable gun laws, after the shootings at their schools.
I will add to the list the women (and men) calling for the end of sexual violence. Moore’s film set the stage for events later that week.
The Senate committee’s hearing Sept. 27 was riveting. The morning testimony by Christine Blasey Ford showed us a woman who looked like a deer in the headlights, but who demonstrated great courage in sharing her story.
Rachel Mitchell, the woman who the Republican senators asked to be the mouthpiece for their questions, reassured Ford, then proceeded to pick apart her story, implying by her questions that Ford’s motivations — or the motivations of those she first reported to — were political in nature. Ford’s testimony was heartbreaking and believable.
That afternoon, on my way to see the Sistine Chapel exhibit, I listened to the radio and heard lengthy stretches of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony. So combative, so partisan and disrespectful toward the Democratic senators, especially the women. Even if he is innocent of the sexual misconduct charges being leveled at him, his behavior does not reflect the judicial temperament I’d want in any judge.
With that on my mind I walked into the Sistine Chapel exhibit.
When I was 16 I saw the real Sistine Chapel but this was a chance to view it from an adult perspective, and to study the large reproductions on display in the cavernous Armory.
I was especially drawn to The Last Judgment, a stunning portrayal of Christ on judgment day, raising the good up to heaven and sending the bad to a fiery hell. The audio description explained that Michelangelo chose certain enemies to depict as the condemned, a gutsy move. How satisfying to see the looks of horror on their faces as they descended.
Back in the car, I listened to more of the hearings on the drive to Seattle.
I met my friend Kathy and we talked about it on our way to the theater. The play was fantastic. The story of Jane Eyre is about an abused orphan girl who perseveres, and against all odds becomes triumphant as an adult woman. Jane speaks her mind, is true to herself and ultimately wins the prize of financial independence and a happy marriage.
We should all be so brave!
