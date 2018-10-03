This bear cub liked a jar of cheese balls. The treat almost proved fatal.

A black bear cub got its head stuck inside a giant jar of Herr's Cheese Balls in Lake County, Fl. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came to the rescue, using a catch pole to steady the jar and let the bear cub pull its head free.
AI-powered hospital care

CHI Franciscan Health and GE Healthcare will implement a NASA-style command center that ties together all elements of a patient’s hospital stay. CHI Franciscan will be the first hospital system in Washington state to use the technology.

