5 tips to keep your jack-o-lantern scary fresh for Halloween
Here are five ways to keep your jack-o-lantern looking good if you carve your pumpkin days before Halloween. You'll need to cut your hard pumpkin from the bottom, let it dry and stop any mold growth with bleach.
If you think you — or your child — has been poisoned, it's easy to get immediate help online at webpoisoncontrol.org. But be sure to call 911 immediately if someone collapses, has a seizure, has trouble breathing, or can't be awakened.
If you go to the SPCA on a weekend, long-time volunteer Jerry Kroll, 85, will ask you to greet a "Jerry Dog" as the staff now affectionately calls them. He brings hard to adopt dogs out to the lobby to help them perk up and hopefully find a home.
A higher frequency of organic food consumption can reduce the risk of cancer, a new study finds. If the findings are confirmed, promoting organic food consumption in the general population could be a promising preventive strategy against cancer.
Some college students will be returning home for Thanksgiving. Some may be a little heavier than when they left home, but a Cleveland Clinic psychologist has some good news about the "Freshmen 15" myth.
