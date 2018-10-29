5 tips to keep your jack-o-lantern scary fresh for Halloween

Here are five ways to keep your jack-o-lantern looking good if you carve your pumpkin days before Halloween. You'll need to cut your hard pumpkin from the bottom, let it dry and stop any mold growth with bleach.
By
A matchmaker for shy, old, disabled dogs at the SPCA

Living

A matchmaker for shy, old, disabled dogs at the SPCA

If you go to the SPCA on a weekend, long-time volunteer Jerry Kroll, 85, will ask you to greet a "Jerry Dog" as the staff now affectionately calls them. He brings hard to adopt dogs out to the lobby to help them perk up and hopefully find a home.

6 quick and easy DIY Halloween costumes

Living

6 quick and easy DIY Halloween costumes

Need an easy and cheap costume for Halloween? We've got you covered. Follow these steps to make one of our spooky, or sweet, Halloween costumes that you can create at the last minute.

Can an organic food–based diet reduce cancer risk?

Fitness

Can an organic food–based diet reduce cancer risk?

A higher frequency of organic food consumption can reduce the risk of cancer, a new study finds. If the findings are confirmed, promoting organic food consumption in the general population could be a promising preventive strategy against cancer.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service