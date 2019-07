Living Hipcamp, the AirBnB of camping, offers unique experiences like communing with crystals July 05, 2019 03:43 PM

Hipcamp, a California start-up is the AirBnB of camping. Ranch, farm and river owners in the South Sound are in the network. Dragons' Gate Gardens in Tenino offers amenities as basic as a hot shower or as exotic as meditating near a giant crystal.