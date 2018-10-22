Can an organic food–based diet reduce cancer risk?
A higher frequency of organic food consumption can reduce the risk of cancer, a new study finds. If the findings are confirmed, promoting organic food consumption in the general population could be a promising preventive strategy against cancer.
In response to a growing number of mass shootings, the American College of Surgeons developed Stop the Bleed, a program that teaches school employees and students how to prevent someone from bleeding to death.
Disease cases from mosquito, tick and flea bites more than tripled in the U.S. from 2004 to 2016, with tick-borne illness seeing the most dramatic increase. The CDC says many local health departments lack the tools to protect people.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion introduces the “MyPlate, MyWins” video series that shows how small changes to what you eat and drink add up. Whether at home or on-the-go, MyPlate can help you find a h
NIDA's Dr. Marilyn Huestis discusses new research, which used the most sophisticated driving simulator of its kind to mirror real-life situations. Results showed that marijuana use impairs one measure of driving performance.
In the U.S. boys are more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls, but not because they suffer more. There’s growing evidence of a social camouflaging effect among girls with autism that might be preventing them from getting diagnosed.
Male-patterned hair loss has a genetic component. some hair loss can be caused by internal disease or medications. Many women will experience some degree of hair loss throughout their lives, and, unfortunately, it's often part of the aging process.
More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your