How to avoid snakes in your home

Randall Kennedy, wildlife control expert in Fort Worth, Texas, holds a rat snake and talks about keeping them out of your home.
10 handy recycling tips

Recycling is the number one activity we can do to protect Planet Earth. These tips will help you become a better participant.

Here's what you can do to save water in your home

Water efficiency is the smart use of resources through water-saving technologies and simple steps you can take around the house, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Much of your indoor water use probably occurs in the bathroom.

Is it prime time for tulips?

Vermont has its autumn leaf peepers but Washington counters with spring tulip tourists. Based on this aerial photography, the next two weeks should be heaven for shutterbugs in the Skagit Valley.

How to make a house for mason bees

"Mason bees are the most prolific pollinators," says Robert Girvin, a Tacoma doctor who's been keeping mason bees for four years. "They're child-friendly, don't sting and are easy to manage. It's something easy you can do to improve the local envi

