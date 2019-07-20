Better hurry if you want to plant tomatoes in your Northwest garden

Dry Northwest summers can mean water restrictions. Here’s what you can do Dry summer months put a heavy demand on municipal water systems, leading to restrictions in some cities. Here are some steps you can take to save water outdoors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dry summer months put a heavy demand on municipal water systems, leading to restrictions in some cities. Here are some steps you can take to save water outdoors.

Holy procrastination!

I know you meant to grow tomatoes, herbs and vegetables this summer, but maybe you still haven’t planted a thing. There is a tiny bit of light at the end of the procrastination tunnel.

This week checkout nursery clearance plants and farmer’s market vendors for tomato plants in large, gallon sized containers. You still have time to bring home these mature plants and get them into the ground for a last chance at some home-grown goodness.

The larger the container the more likely the tomato, pepper or eggplant will not be stunted or pot bound. If we have a sizzling hot September as expected, your farmer genes will be happy. Hot days and ripe tomatoes are a great combination.

Herbs such as basil, oregano, rosemary and other heat-loving varieties can be purchased now in 4-inch pots and transplanted into the garden or larger pots. Keep snipping the top one to two inches from these herbs to use as fresh seasonings and the plants will continue to make more flavorful foliage until frost.

Q. Do I have to give my tomatoes a lot of extra water? We tend to be gone for long weekends in the summer when the weather is nice. This is my first year growing tomatoes. They are planted in the ground, and our soil is pretty good because the previous owners had a vegetable garden. — K.H., Tacoma

A. I think you and your tomatoes can enjoy a long weekend apart. Tomatoes have deep roots in good soil, and if you add a mulch of wood chips on top of their roots in midsummer, you should be able to go a week or more without irrigating your plants. Tomatoes grown in containers of potting soil will need watering more often.

The weather, soil and size of container determines when to water.

Q. When should I fertilize my tomato plants? My soil is pretty good, and the plants have green fruit on them. — G.H., via email

A. The traditional time to feed tomatoes is once you see the fruit appearing. Side dress with a complete fertilizer (that means it has all three of the major nutrients listed as three numbers on the label.)

You can use a liquid or granular food, and the word “side dress” means to apply along the sides of the plants about a foot from the stems where the roots will be growing. Avoid using a fertilizer that is high in nitrogen or you will get lots of green leaves with little fruit. Nitrogen is always the first of the three numbers on the fertilizer label. It should not be the largest number of the three when feeding tomatoes.

Q. I am growing some compact tomatoes in patio pots. I already am harvesting ripe fruit. Now my neighbor tells me these dwarf tomato plants with the letter “D” after their name will not keep bearing fruit all summer. True? P.P., Olympia

A. True.

Time for an alphabet lesson. The letter “D” on the label of a tomato plant means that it is indeed a more dwarf or determinate tomato. This is good because you get an early and heavy harvest on compact plants.

But then the production of fruit slows down or stops. The other letter you might see on the label of a tomato start is the letter “I,” for “indeterminate.” This means the tomato plant continues to grow until a hard frost, so you get huge plants with a much longer harvest. The determinate plants are perfect for pots and an early harvest, and the taller indeterminates are great for longer harvests and for growing inside cages in the ground.

Just to continue with the alphabet lesson, you might also see “F,” for resistant to fusarim wilt, and “V,” meaning the plant is resistant to verticillium wilt. The letter “N” means the variety is resistant to nematodes.