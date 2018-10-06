Halloween trappings come through when some aging elastic doesn’t

Call it a wardrobe malfunction.
I was in the frozen food department of the Safeway in Lakewood when I bent forward to reach for a carton of ice cream. Suddenly, I felt an unexpected and unexplained cold draft on my nether regions.
It turned out this was caused when the venerable elastic on my Tai Chi pants gave way and the stretched old garment ended up in a blue puddle around my ankles. Only my extra strength support hose stood between me and the cruel gaze of the world.
I suppose this means I can’t go back to that store again.
Of course, I knew the elastic in those pants was in questionable condition, but after all, so am I and I still hold everything together, more or less.
Coming from Saturday morning Tai Chi, I had run into the grocery store. Well that’s not quite accurate. I haven’t run anywhere since 1989, but I walked in briskly. I was on my way to the Lakewood Film, Art and Book Festival, a full-day event that would require lots of snacks to keep up my energy.
Of course, the snacks must be well balanced. That meant both light and dark chocolate.
I would also needed a nice long nap. Recent studies have shown sleep plays an important role in storing memories and heaven knows I’ve got a lot of memory to store. A nap makes you more creative, the study said, and can help you remember things learned previously.
This is very important. I recently met a reader who emails me often. “I’m thrilled to meet you in person,” I said. “Um. You’ve met me before,” he said. “You’ve met me, too,” his wife added. Maybe I didn’t have a nap that day.
Grumpily, I turned back to the chocolate. Luckily, the Halloween displays have been up since summer, so there was plenty of choice. In fact, the California Milk Processors Board reports Americans will spend an estimated $2 billion on candy during the Halloween season this year.
An average Jack-O-Lantern bucket carries about 250 pieces of candy amounting to about 9,000 calories and about three pounds of sugar. That would certainly get me through most of the afternoon.
This wasn’t the case in my childhood years, when trick or treating was considered a very bad activity for children.
Communities like Spokane, where I grew up, held big parades as alternate festivities to discourage the immoral practice of going about begging. I remember standing on Riverside Avenue with my father, watching floats carrying skeletons and marching bands go by.
Seems like my clothes pretty much stayed put in those days. Now they seem to lose buttons, become smirched with coffee, or roll up or down without notice.
We’ve all had wardrobe malfunctions from time to time. Breathes there the woman who hasn’t had to hold up her panty hose with a bent paper clip? I think not. (Gentlemen also have wardrobe dilemmas occasionally, but I think they just zip up or staple everything together.)
They’ll frequently and without notice, roll right down. (The panty hose, not the gentlemen) At my 50th high school reunion, as I rose to make my speech, my hose rolled down to my knees, leaving me to move as if propelled by a slingshot, mobile only from the knees down.
But back to the current problem: Still standing in the frozen food aisle with my Tai Chi pants pooled around my ankles.
I looked around furtively, reached past the vast expanse of support hose and inched my trousers back in place.
“You were humiliated” a friend said comfortingly,
Well, not exactly. It turned out nobody was paying any attention at all. Apparently ladies clad only in support hose are an every day occurrence in the frozen food department at Safeway. I suppose I might have been happier if someone had attempted just a furtive glance.
“Oh, I’m sure they wanted to look,” my friend comforted. “They just didn’t know where.”
I gathered up my snacks, adding a little more dark chocolate (good for depression) and a large poster of a pumpkin that I held in front of me like a shield as I moved through the check stand and swept out into the parking lot.
I clutched my chocolate in one hand and the elastic waistband and pumpkin poster in the other.
“It’s my Halloween costume,” I said loftily as I swept by.
I never did get my nap.
Comments