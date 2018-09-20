Questions raised about pope’s alleged cover-up

Rev. Franklin Graham, who closed the inauguration of President Donald Trump in the rain, is coming to several Northwest cities, including Tacoma in August, as part of his “Decision America” tour. He is the son of the late Rev. Billy Graham.
Need a super cute addition for your Easter table? Learn how to make butter lambs using this simple technique. Lambs are an important element of the Easter story in that they represent Jesus, the sacrificed lamb of God.
Billy Graham's pine plywood casket was handmade in 2006 by inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana. It is lined with a mattress pad and topped with a simple wooden cross nailed into place by the prisoners.
The US Coast Guard rescued a wounded sea turtle two miles off of Plantation Key in Florida on Tuesday, September 18. Personnel with Coast Guard Station Islamorada received a call from the Marathon Turtle Hospital reporting an injured sea turtle.
Black Hills High School RB/DB Taylor Simmons discusses the Wolves' conditioning program, his responsibilities starting two ways and this week's matchup with ninth-ranked Pullman on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Washington Corrections Center (WCC) in Shelton, Wash. hosted their first-ever 5K race on Oct. 27, 2017. Thirty participants the WCC 1000-Mile Club included inmates and prison staff who ran the event on a track within the facility.
A photograph of Robert Simmons Jr. and a kitten, Survivor, in a flooded New Bern, NC, neighborhood, went viral during Hurricane Florence. Here is what happened to Simmons and the cat after the picture was taken.
So far 3.4 million chickens and turkeys, and 5,500 hogs are dead in North Carolina from Hurricane Florence wind and floods. The numbers are expected to increase this week. The livestock death toll doubles that of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
