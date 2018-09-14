Special ed teacher delivers emotional address at overflow meeting of Tumwater teachers, supporters
An unidentified special education teacher discusses how she loves her job despite its difficulties at an overflow meeting of striking Tumwater teachers and supporters at the Washington Education Association office Thursday night.
The gunman is dead after an incident Kern County Sheriff's Office authorities are calling a mass shooting. The shooting started when the man went with his wife to confront another man at a trucking business in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 12.
Formerly from Ivy Technical Community College in Indianapolis, Indiana, new Pierce College Puyallup president Darrell Cain used some tricks to learn how to pronounce the name of the city he now calls home.
The beauty of Oak Island in on the southern coast of North Carolina hides the coming ferocity of Hurricane Florence Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2018, but the seaarch for ice to fill coolers, and even washing machines, goes on.
Amid the din of a striking teachers rally outside district offices on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, Tacoma school officials outline the compensation package offered during the latest bargaining session at a press conference.
Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese rules in favor of the Tumwater School District's request for an injunction to end the week-long teachers strike, but stops short of setting a return date.
Los Angeles police released a dashcam video Monday, Sept. 10 of a gang member shooting a female officer at point-blank range during a July traffic stop in the San Fernando Valley. Her partner fatally wounded the gunman.