Special ed teacher delivers emotional address at overflow meeting of Tumwater teachers, supporters

An unidentified special education teacher discusses how she loves her job despite its difficulties at an overflow meeting of striking Tumwater teachers and supporters at the Washington Education Association office Thursday night.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service