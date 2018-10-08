Fire engulfs vacant former Olympia Brewery building
The Olympia Brewing Co. building went up in flames early Monday as Tumwater Fire was dispatched at 2:01 a.m. to the commercial structure fire at 100 Custer Way SW. The fire does not involve any of the historic brewery properties.
A shaken Thurston County couple said they found a dead dog Friday evening that had been skinned, with its paws and tail cut off, at the wheelchair fishing access area along the Nisqually River. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Girls from across the state gathered at Camp Thunderbird in Olympia Oct. 5-7 to participate in the first BSA Boot Camp for Girls, which prepares them for joining Scouts BSA, or Boy Scouts, in February 2019.
The crash "sounded like an explosion," said Linda Riley, of nearby Schenectady, NY, who was on a shopping trip with her sisters and had been in their parked car at the time at the store, which sits near a T-junction of two New York state highways.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, the lead investigator for the Florence SC shooting of 7 police officers, including 1 who died, said in a press conference today, ”These officers did absolutely nothing wrong." “This was an ambush you can’t prevent.”
Sen. Susan Collins, from Maine, told protesters outside her office she would vote “yes” in a procedural vote to move Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for Supreme Court Justice forward on October 5. They responded by yelling “no.”
A Parkland-area McDonald’s that closed to deal with a rat infestation received a go ahead from Pierce County health officials to reopen Friday. Days earlier, Nathaly and Demarcus Williams took video of rats running inside the closed restaurant.
Utah Senator Orrin Hatch waved away protesters opposed to the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice and told them to “grow up” on Thursday, October 4. The exchange was captured on video by the campaign group #VOTEPROCHOICE.
