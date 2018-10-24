Watch a Utah senator try marijuana for first time ahead of vote
Utah state senator Jim Dabakis after trying marijuana for the first time -- in gummy bear form -- outside a Las Vegas dispensary. "You know what, Utah? This is nothing to get worked up about,” he said.
Mr. Mac’s will continue on, says Ministerial Alliance President and Shiloh Baptist Church Pastor Gregory Christopher, “for a long, long, long time.” After Morris McCollum died in 2017, the future of the iconic Tacoma clothing store was uncertain.
Courthouse security footage shows Lewis County Judge R.W. Buzzard chase after two inmates who attempted to escape his courtroom in Chehalis, Wash., on Oct. 16, 2018. The judge grabs one escapee just as he’s primed to exit the building.
A small vintage plane crashed on to Highway 101 in Agoura Hills, CA, near Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 23. The pilot, the only occupant, escaped injury. The plane was painted with World War II-era German air force markings.
Someone who bought a ticket in South Carolina is the winner. The $2 game is played in 44 states as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. The odds of matching all six numbers is 1 in 302.5 million.
Air Canada, which will begin flying daily nonstop flights between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Montreal next June and will add larger planes on its existing flights to Toronto, shows how their planes get painted.
President Donald Trump spoke for more than an hour at Houston's Toyota Center on October 22. He touted Cruz's support for tax cuts and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, before name dropping more than a dozen Texas Republicans on the ballot.
Category 4 Willa is expected to blow ashore between Mazatlan and San Blas, Mexico on October 23, 2018. People in the resort city of Mazatlan made preparations. Some beaches closed along Mexico's Pacific coast.
Four people were shot at Lakewood nightclub New World VIP Lounge early Sunday, and officials have identified a Seattle man who was killed. Police are still searching for three suspects in the homicide.
Mariposa County Sheriff's Deputy attempts to remove a plastic cup from a skunk's head Wednesday night. After multiple failed attempts with a baton, the deputy used his bare hands to remove it from from the critter's head, authorities said.
