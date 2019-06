Traffic on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge on a cold and clear morning Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015. dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

An armed person is barricaded in a Puyallup home and residents are being told to shelter in place, police are reporting Saturday afternoon.

Puyallup police have closed 11th Avenue SE between 15th Street SE and 17 Street SE.

“Avoid the area due to police activity,” Puyallup police tweeted at 12:30 p.m.

Police say the person is a domestic violence suspect.