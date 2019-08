News FBI agent found an abducted Tacoma baby in a box in 1997. 22 years later, they meet again August 09, 2019 08:27 PM

Retiring FBI agent Troy Sowers and Stewart Rembert, the Tacoma baby he rescued in 1997 – now a corporal in the Marines – were reunited Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the agent’s retirement party in Knoxville, Tenn.