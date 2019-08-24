Felix Hernandez gets first start since injury, Mariners lose to Blue Jays 7-5

Seattle Mariners first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (20) is tagged out at the plate by Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Felix Hernandez takes the mound in the third inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners center fielder Mallex Smith (0) reacts as he pops out in the second game. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Felix Hernandez reacts after the final out of the top of the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) is hit by a pitch. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) tags out Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37). The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Felix Hernandez takes a moment between pitches during the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Felix Hernandez waves to fans as he is pulled from the game in the sixth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Omar Narvaez celebrates his three-run home run in the fifth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Blue Jays fans react after a home run during the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Felix Hernandez takes a moment between pitches during the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Blue Jays fans try to get a foul ball during the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The Kings Court cheers during the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners center fielder Mallex Smith (0) catch a fly ball in the sixth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Felix Hernandez pitches in the sixth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Felix Hernandez pitches is pulled from the game in the sixth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Blue Jays fans fill the stadium during the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Felix Hernandez looks up at the scoreboard as he walks back to the dugout in the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Kyle Seager makes a face as he warms up before an at bat. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners second baseman Tim Lopes (10) warms up on deck. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) warms up on deck. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The Kings Court cheers during the second inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Felix Hernandez throws a pitch during the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) warms up on deck. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Reggie McClain (36) is pulled from the game in the seventh inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners right fielder Jake Fraley (8) sits after fouling a ball off his leg. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) watches a deep fly ball. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon (9) walks to the on deck circle. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager (15) reacts after striking out I the bottom of the ninth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (20) reacts after striking out for the last out of the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Toronto Blue Jays in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com