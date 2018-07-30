Hobby Lobby fans, here’s a Puyallup store update and job alert

The long-awaited, coming-soon Hobby Lobby in Puyallup is showing signs of life.
As workers continue to renovate the site that once was a Top Food/Haggen grocery, the company has started to promote a hiring event seeking temporary help to set up the store, with the potential for then working full- or part-time for the retailer.
Posted over the weekend at its corporate site: A hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 6-Aug. 10 at the store, 201 37th Ave. SE, Puyallup.
The event posting also includes an RSVP link to its Hobby Lobby Jobs & Careers Facebook page.
“We are currently accepting applications for temporary setup help for our new location,” according to the company’s Facebook post. “Positions start out as temporary with the opportunity for full and part-time positions.”
The posting says the store is accepting applications for department managers, cashiers, stockers, bookkeepers and freight receivers.
The post also notes: “Previous experience in the craft or hobby field is preferred, but not necessary. Apply in person; ask for the store manager.”
As far as the store’s opening status, its corporate page still says “coming soon.” A tentative opening time and date of 9 a.m. Sept. 3 is listed on the Hobby Lobby Careers Facebook page.
“This is the proposed opening day,” that post states. “Opening day may be changed, due to renovation extensions, at any time. If there are any changes made, we will post it on this event.”
In a statement sent Monday to The News Tribune from Hobby Lobby’s corporate operations, the 58,000-square-foot store is expected to bring 35 to 50 jobs paying $15.70 an hour for full time work and $11.50 an hour for part-time.
Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, closed Sundays.
