Coming next year: A new look for Tacoma Fred Meyer

If you shop at the Fred Meyer at 19th and Stevens streets in Tacoma, get ready for some “pardon our dust” signs next year.
The retailer’s corporate office told The News Tribune on Monday that it is planning a store “refresh” in 2019.
“The scope of the remodel has not been finalized, but it will likely entail an optimization of department selections, larger food department, and wider aisles,” according to spokesman Jeffery Temple.
The refresh comes on the heels of the rollout of parent company Kroger’s Scan, Bag, Go at area stores.
While there’s no time line or further details to report now, Temple noted that the retailer has done “similar remodels along this refresh strategy in Portland, and it has really helped the customer experience.”
The Portland Business Journal reported that in 2015 Fred Meyer poured $30 million into a store makeover at that city’s Stadium Fred Meyer. Three years is an eternity in grocery store years, but it’s worth noting the changes made at that store.
According to the Business Journal’s Jon Bell at that time: “This Fred Meyer now has a sushi track and gourmet cheese, 52 bike parking spaces and a colonnade along Burnside that encourages pedestrians to linger even if they don’t shop.”
But, that’s Portland. For Tacoma? Stay tuned.
