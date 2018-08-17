Lululemon opens at Tacoma Mall

The Instagram announcement was short and to the point: Lululemon is open for business at the Tacoma Mall.
The new pop-up store is in the mall’s Macy’s Court and is marking its grand opening Friday (Aug. 17) through Sunday (Aug. 19).
Regular store hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Lululemon Athletica, on Tacoma Mall’s website, said: “Our opening weekend will be a party filled with fun people and local businesses.”
The company founded in Vancouver, B.C., specializes in athletic apparel.
Those businesses include Anthem Coffee, Elements Froyo and Juice Bar, Super Studios 253, Orange Theory Fitness, Salon Ish, Better Eats, Expand Yoga and Fearful to Fit.
