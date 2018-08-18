Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 14, 2010 file photo former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan speaks at the World Food Prize Symposium in Des Moines, Iowa. Annan, one of the world’s most celebrated diplomats and a charismatic symbol of the United Nations who rose through its ranks to become the first black African secretary-general, has died. He was 80. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo