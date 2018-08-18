Another trial looms for ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing, in Washington. As jurors weigh Manafort’s fate in a sprawling financial fraud case taking place in Alexandria, Va., Manafort still has another, separate trial looming in the nation’s capital. Neither case involves allegations of Russian election interference or possible coordination by the Trump campaign, which are at the heart of Mueller’s larger investigation. But President Donald Trump has expressed a keen interest in Manafort’s fate as he seeks to publicly undermine Mueller’s probe. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo