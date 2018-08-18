Missouri residents fear effect of funding cuts for disabled

In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, personal attendant Kelly Grigaitis washes and shaves Steve Foelsch, 53, a quadriplegic paralyzed from the chest down, at his apartment in St. Louis. Foelsch lives with a roommate and relies on attendants to care for him every single day. He fears more Medicaid cuts could force him into a nursing home. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP Laurie Skrivan