North Carolina acts deep blue with state worker minimum wage

In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 Gloria Dockery is seen at her home in Durham, N.C. The 58-year-old housekeeper at UNC Chapel Hill works third shift, owns a house and has worked as a housekeeper for 19 years. While the Democratic strongholds of New York and California have started a multi-year effort to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, the Republican-controlled legislature of North Carolina jumped to the front of the “living wage” line in one swoop last month, at least for state workers. GOP legislators passed a budget law that requires all permanent state government workers to get paid the equivalent of $31,200 a year. Gerry Broome AP Photo