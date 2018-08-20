Anti-Trump images become big business for DC projectionist

Robin Bell, right, works on his laptop to project a message in light on the Trump International Hotel, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Washington. In a city with a long tradition of leftist street activism, Bell has become something of a local celebrity. Every few weeks, Bell puts messages of protest on the side of the Trump International Hotel. He’s called President Donald Trump a pig and a racist, used smiling poop emojis, and taunted the president with images of his former lawyer, Michael Cohen. Alex Brandon AP Photo