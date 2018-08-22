Senators assistant GM resigns amid harassment charges

FILE - In this Aug. 24 2017, file photo, Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee gestures while speaking at a memorial service for former coach and general manager of the Senators, Bryan Murray, at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. Lee has resigned amid charges of harassment dating from an incident at the NHL scouting combine in May. The team announced Lee’s resignation in a news release Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP, File Justin Tang