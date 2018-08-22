Video of unwanted advance divides Egyptians

FILE - In this July 17, 2015 file photo, an Egyptian policewoman from a newly formed force to combat sexual harassment in the streets is deployed in Cairo on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr. A video posted on Facebook Aug. 15, 2018, by an Egyptian woman who says a man stalked her at a bus stop has stirred online debate, with many -- including women -- taking the man’s side. Some say he was politely flirting and the woman overreacted, while others have speculated about what she was wearing, suggesting she was the one at fault. The diverging responses point to the difficulty in combatting the rampant sexual harassment on Egypt’s streets. Roger Anis, File AP Photo