New Hampshire working to prevent hacking of election system

New Hampshire plans to use a portion of a $3.1 million federal grant to assess whether its election systems are vulnerable to hackers.
David Scanlan, the deputy secretary of state, says that $250,000 from the five-year grant will be used to hire a firm that will attempt to hack the election system to help identify any weaknesses.
The state also plans to embed software in its voter database that can recognize abnormal activity and shut it down. New Hampshire officials will also monitor the "dark web" for signs the state is being discussed among hackers.
Scanlan said there is no evidence that hackers have targeted New Hampshire's election system.
